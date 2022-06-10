Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) At $2.52: What To Do?

In last trading session, Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) saw 1.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.52 trading at $0.29 or 12.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $33.68M. That closing price of IMMX’s stock is at a discount of -244.44% from its 52-week high price of $8.68 and is indicating a premium of 50.4% from its 52-week low price of $1.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.84 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.78%, in the last five days IMMX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/09/22 when the stock touched $2.52 price level, adding 9.35% to its value on the day. Immix Biopharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -29.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.23% in past 5-day. Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) showed a performance of 74.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 76110.0 shares which calculate 0.5 days to cover the short interests.

IMMX Dividends

Immix Biopharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 62.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.73% institutions for Immix Biopharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Murchinson Ltd. is the top institutional holder at IMMX for having 0.7 million shares of worth $2.48 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 5.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Altium Capital Management, LP, which was holding about 0.12 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.44 million.