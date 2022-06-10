ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Has Recovered 39.26% To Date, But An Additional -28.32% Is Possible.

In recent trading session, ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) saw 0.64 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.10 trading at -$0.08 or -0.83% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $13.10B. That most recent trading price of ICL’s stock is at a discount of -28.32% from its 52-week high price of $12.96 and is indicating a premium of 36.34% from its 52-week low price of $6.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.33 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ICL Group Ltd (ICL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.13 in the current quarter.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.83%, in the last five days ICL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/06/22 when the stock touched $10.10 price level, adding 10.3% to its value on the day. ICL Group Ltd’s shares saw a change of 5.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.54% in past 5-day. ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) showed a performance of -0.78% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.87% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $11.33 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.06. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -29.31% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -12.18% for stock’s current value.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ICL Group Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 5.60% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 200.00% while that of industry is 17.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 160.00% in the current quarter and calculating 116.70% increase in the next quarter.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.82 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.81 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.90% during past 5 years.

ICL Dividends

ICL Group Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 5.01%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.51 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3.31%.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 45.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.36% institutions for ICL Group Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company.