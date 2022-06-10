How To Know If SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Is Expensive At $7.63.

In last trading session, SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) saw 1.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.63 trading at -$0.26 or -3.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $836.32M. That closing price of STKL’s stock is at a discount of -79.82% from its 52-week high price of $13.72 and is indicating a premium of 44.69% from its 52-week low price of $4.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume which gives us an average trading volume of 924.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.30%, in the last five days STKL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/03/22 when the stock touched $7.63 price level, adding 6.84% to its value on the day. SunOpta Inc.’s shares saw a change of 9.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.93% in past 5-day. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) showed a performance of 49.02% in past 30-days.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SunOpta Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 17.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 200.00% while that of industry is 3.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $305.73 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $285.26 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 87.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.80%.

STKL Dividends

SunOpta Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 01 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.56% institutions for SunOpta Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management Lp is the top institutional holder at STKL for having 20.73 million shares of worth $144.05 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 19.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Engaged Capital, LLC, which was holding about 9.83 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $68.31 million.

On the other hand, American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and Thornburg Small/Mid Cap Core Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.87 million shares of worth $9.82 million or 1.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.69 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $11.72 million in the company or a holder of 1.55% of company’s stock.