How To Know If OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Is Expensive At $1.08.

In last trading session, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) saw 2.93 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.08 trading at -$0.06 or -5.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $432.58M. That closing price of OGI’s stock is at a discount of -225.93% from its 52-week high price of $3.52 and is indicating a premium of 0.93% from its 52-week low price of $1.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume which gives us an average trading volume of 5.68 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.26%, in the last five days OGI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/08/22 when the stock touched $1.08 price level, adding 8.47% to its value on the day. OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -38.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.42% in past 5-day. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) showed a performance of -12.90% in past 30-days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -47.83% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 66.67% while that of industry is 8.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 62.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $26.15 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $28.84 million in the next quarter that will end on Aug 2022.

OGI Dividends

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 11 and April 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.69% institutions for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at OGI for having 17.41 million shares of worth $30.46 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 5.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., which was holding about 4.48 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.43 million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 16.79 million shares of worth $25.02 million or 5.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.38 million shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $6.53 million in the company or a holder of 1.40% of company’s stock.