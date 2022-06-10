How To Know If EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Is Expensive At $142.47.

In recent trading session, EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) saw 1.34 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $142.47 trading at -$0.02 or -0.01% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $81.68B. That most recent trading price of EOG’s stock is at a discount of -3.87% from its 52-week high price of $147.99 and is indicating a premium of 57.28% from its 52-week low price of $60.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 4.17 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For EOG Resources Inc. (EOG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 33 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 5 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 17 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $3.99 in the current quarter.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.01%, in the last five days EOG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/08/22 when the stock touched $142.47 price level, adding 3.73% to its value on the day. EOG Resources Inc.’s shares saw a change of 61.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.19% in past 5-day. EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) showed a performance of 19.18% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $153.68 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.29% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $124.67 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $178.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -24.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 12.49% for stock’s current value.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that EOG Resources Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 63.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 97.91% while that of industry is 26.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 130.60% in the current quarter and calculating 82.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 27.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.67 billion for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.52 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 43.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 864.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.24%.

EOG Dividends

EOG Resources Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.11%, the share has a forward dividend of 3.00 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.53%.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.67% institutions for EOG Resources Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at EOG for having 51.35 million shares of worth $4.56 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 8.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 46.65 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.56 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 16.63 million shares of worth $1.48 billion or 2.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15.55 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.73 billion in the company or a holder of 2.66% of company’s stock.