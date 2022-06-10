Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) 49.49% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $36.31 trading at -$0.57 or -1.55% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $117.24B. That most recent trading price of EQNR’s stock is at a discount of -7.19% from its 52-week high price of $38.92 and is indicating a premium of 49.49% from its 52-week low price of $18.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.80 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.55%, in the last five days EQNR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/08/22 when the stock touched $36.31 price level, adding 4.27% to its value on the day. Equinor ASA’s shares saw a change of 40.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.35% in past 5-day. Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) showed a performance of 12.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.09 million shares which calculate 1.64 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Equinor ASA (EQNR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Equinor ASA is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 37.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 80.52% while that of industry is 19.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 42.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $36.05 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $27.3 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 37.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 256.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.80%.

EQNR Dividends

Equinor ASA is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.52% institutions for Equinor ASA that are currently holding shares of the company. Folketrygdfondet is the top institutional holder at EQNR for having 118.57 million shares of worth $4.45 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 3.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, which was holding about 10.19 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $382.09 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 8.37 million shares of worth $314.13 million or 0.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.17 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $193.95 million in the company or a holder of 0.16% of company’s stock.