Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN), Stock Drops -80.14% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In recent trading session, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) saw 2.27 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.93 trading at $0.11 or 12.85% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $36.15M. That most recent trading price of CYCN’s stock is at a discount of -422.58% from its 52-week high price of $4.86 and is indicating a premium of 46.24% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 137.89K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.3 in the current quarter.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 12.85%, in the last five days CYCN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/09/22 when the stock touched $0.93 price level, subtracting -4.51% to its value on the day. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -52.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved 37.37% in past 5-day. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) showed a performance of 38.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.29 million shares which calculate 2.41 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 89.67% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1405.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -330.11% for stock’s current value.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -58.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.91% while that of industry is 0.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 44.40% in the current quarter and calculating -23.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -54.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $360k for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $360k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.20% during past 5 years.

CYCN Dividends

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 56.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 56.08% institutions for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Slate Path Capital, LP is the top institutional holder at CYCN for having 7.16 million shares of worth $12.31 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 16.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MFN Partners Management, LP, which was holding about 3.39 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.80% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.83 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.32 million shares of worth $2.28 million or 3.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.84 million shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.88 million in the company or a holder of 1.93% of company’s stock.