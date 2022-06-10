Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Declines -277.30% In 2022; Is It Attractive Enough At $25.37?

In last trading session, Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) saw 1.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.37 trading at -$2.63 or -9.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.90B. That closing price of YOU’s stock is at a discount of -158.97% from its 52-week high price of $65.70 and is indicating a premium of 25.94% from its 52-week low price of $18.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.13 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Clear Secure Inc. (YOU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.39%, in the last five days YOU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the stock touched $25.37 price level, adding 15.71% to its value on the day. Clear Secure Inc.’s shares saw a change of -19.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.51% in past 5-day. Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) showed a performance of 2.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.83 million shares which calculate 11.75 days to cover the short interests.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Clear Secure Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -11.85% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 26.09% while that of industry is 9.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 53.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $88.31 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $93.92 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

YOU Dividends

Clear Secure Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.73% institutions for Clear Secure Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at YOU for having 21.29 million shares of worth $667.9 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 27.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 12.54 million shares of worth $393.47 million or 15.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.54 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $393.47 million in the company or a holder of 15.97% of company’s stock.