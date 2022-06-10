China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) Could Experience -64.25% Growth

In last trading session, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) saw 2.25 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.26 trading at $0.02 or 5.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.66M. That closing price of CPHI’s stock is at a discount of -273.08% from its 52-week high price of $0.97 and is indicating a premium of 23.08% from its 52-week low price of $0.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume which gives us an average trading volume of 163.64K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.10%, in the last five days CPHI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/09/22 when the stock touched $0.26 price level, adding 37.32% to its value on the day. China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -46.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.98% in past 5-day. China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) showed a performance of -0.62% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 94.22% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1630.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1630.77% for stock’s current value.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) estimates and forecasts

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $20.43 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2012. Company posted $23.98 million and $18.12 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -12.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

CPHI Dividends

China Pharma Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 48.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.74% institutions for China Pharma Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at CPHI for having 0.46 million shares of worth $0.22 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 0.2 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $94107.0.