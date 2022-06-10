Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) Could Really Rise To $12.00 In 12 Months, According To Analysts.

In recent trading session, Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) saw 1.12 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.66 trading at -$0.13 or -1.28% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.35B. That most recent trading price of CIM’s stock is at a discount of -74.43% from its 52-week high price of $16.85 and is indicating a premium of 4.76% from its 52-week low price of $9.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.11 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.34 in the current quarter.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.28%, in the last five days CIM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the stock touched $9.66 price level, adding 3.88% to its value on the day. Chimera Investment Corporation’s shares saw a change of -35.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.90% in past 5-day. Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) showed a performance of -0.81% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.94 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.7% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $9.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -24.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.93% for stock’s current value.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Chimera Investment Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -39.86% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -18.54% while that of industry is -4.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -37.00% in the current quarter and calculating -21.40% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -12.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $135.18 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $134.35 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $130.09 million and $134.12 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3.90% while estimating it to be 0.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -23.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -2.54%.

CIM Dividends

Chimera Investment Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 08 and February 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 13.48%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.32 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 11.92%.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.96% institutions for Chimera Investment Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CIM for having 21.91 million shares of worth $330.35 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 9.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 19.11 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $230.12 million.

On the other hand, Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 17.22 million shares of worth $259.64 million or 7.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.73 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $101.5 million in the company or a holder of 2.84% of company’s stock.