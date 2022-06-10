Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) Shares Plunged -12.46% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In last trading session, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) saw 1.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.27 trading at -$3.91 or -42.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $620.75M. That closing price of CISO’s stock is at a discount of -848.77% from its 52-week high price of $50.00 and is indicating a premium of 50.47% from its 52-week low price of $2.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume which gives us an average trading volume of 654.96K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -42.59%, in the last five days CISO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/08/22 when the stock touched $5.27 price level, adding 47.3% to its value on the day. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s shares saw a change of -72.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.46% in past 5-day. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) showed a performance of 17.11% in past 30-days.

CISO Dividends

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 69.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.70%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.43% institutions for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CISO for having 0.48 million shares of worth $2.54 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MAI Capital Management, which was holding about 20500.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.11 million.