Cadre Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Drops -12.91%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In recent trading session, Cadre Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) saw 1.66 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.45 trading at -$3.18 or -12.91% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $844.07M. That most recent trading price of CDRE’s stock is at a discount of -32.82% from its 52-week high price of $28.49 and is indicating a premium of 33.99% from its 52-week low price of $14.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 101.21K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cadre Holdings Inc. (CDRE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.2 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Cadre Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -12.91%, in the last five days CDRE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/06/22 when the stock touched $21.45 price level, adding 24.71% to its value on the day. Cadre Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -3.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.34% in past 5-day. Cadre Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) showed a performance of 0.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.28 million shares which calculate 7.9 days to cover the short interests.

Cadre Holdings Inc. (CDRE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cadre Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 36.83% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 59.09% while that of industry is 9.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $102.17 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $107.98 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

CDRE Dividends

Cadre Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cadre Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 122.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of -132.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 30.17% institutions for Cadre Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wynnefield Capital Management LLC is the top institutional holder at CDRE for having 1.79 million shares of worth $45.59 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 5.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 0.88 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $22.27 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund and American Century Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.4 million shares of worth $10.16 million or 1.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.35 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $8.9 million in the company or a holder of 1.02% of company’s stock.