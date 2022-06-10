Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Share Price Rebounds 18.63% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In last trading session, Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) saw 1.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $196.06 trading at -$4.74 or -2.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $51.42B. That closing price of TEAM’s stock is at a discount of -146.42% from its 52-week high price of $483.13 and is indicating a premium of 18.63% from its 52-week low price of $159.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume which gives us an average trading volume of 2.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.36%, in the last five days TEAM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/09/22 when the stock touched $196.06 price level, adding 3.61% to its value on the day. Atlassian Corporation Plc’s shares saw a change of -48.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.28% in past 5-day. Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) showed a performance of 8.33% in past 30-days.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Atlassian Corporation Plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -49.39% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 20.71% while that of industry is 4.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 8.30% in the current quarter and calculating -23.90% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 32.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $721.5 million for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $766.37 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $559.54 million and $582.32 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 28.90% while estimating it to be 31.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 38.15% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -94.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

TEAM Dividends

Atlassian Corporation Plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 27 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.65% institutions for Atlassian Corporation Plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at TEAM for having 13.94 million shares of worth $5.32 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 10.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 13.94 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.32 billion.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Contrafund Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.34 million shares of worth $1.28 billion or 2.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.31 million shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $705.27 million in the company or a holder of 1.68% of company’s stock.