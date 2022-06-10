Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Gained Nearly 32.33% Over A Month.

In recent trading session, Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) saw 1.17 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.70 trading at -$2.46 or -11.63% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.14B. That most recent trading price of ARIS’s stock is at a discount of -17.65% from its 52-week high price of $22.00 and is indicating a premium of 46.2% from its 52-week low price of $10.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 296.51K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -11.63%, in the last five days ARIS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/09/22 when the stock touched $18.70 price level, adding 14.46% to its value on the day. Aris Water Solutions Inc.’s shares saw a change of 63.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.44% in past 5-day. Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) showed a performance of 32.33% in past 30-days.

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 34.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $72.49 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $80.21 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

ARIS Dividends

Aris Water Solutions Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 102.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 106.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 102.39% institutions for Aris Water Solutions Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at ARIS for having 2.55 million shares of worth $33.08 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 11.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 1.92 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $24.9 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.65 million shares of worth $21.37 million or 7.50% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.5 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $17.36 million in the company or a holder of 6.82% of company’s stock.