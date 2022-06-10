Analysts Predict Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) To Reach $23.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) saw 1.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.01 trading at -$0.37 or -3.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.59B. That closing price of RELY’s stock is at a discount of -435.96% from its 52-week high price of $53.65 and is indicating a premium of 33.47% from its 52-week low price of $6.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.23 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Remitly Global Inc. (RELY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.56%, in the last five days RELY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/06/22 when the stock touched $10.01 price level, adding 21.49% to its value on the day. Remitly Global Inc.’s shares saw a change of -51.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.81% in past 5-day. Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) showed a performance of 36.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.13 million shares which calculate 4.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.79 to the stock, which implies a rise of 46.73% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -129.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -24.88% for stock’s current value.

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Remitly Global Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -53.16% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 3.13% while that of industry is 11.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 34.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $148.7 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $157.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

RELY Dividends

Remitly Global Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.13% institutions for Remitly Global Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Naspers Ltd. is the top institutional holder at RELY for having 37.34 million shares of worth $368.56 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 22.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Generation Investment Management LLP, which was holding about 11.08 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $228.38 million.

On the other hand, MFS New Discovery Fund and JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.21 million shares of worth $24.21 million or 1.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.18 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $24.4 million in the company or a holder of 0.71% of company’s stock.