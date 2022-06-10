Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) 22.18% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) saw 1.13 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $54.65 trading at -$1.27 or -2.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.03B. That closing price of AMRC’s stock is at a discount of -86.39% from its 52-week high price of $101.86 and is indicating a premium of 22.18% from its 52-week low price of $42.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume which gives us an average trading volume of 445.03K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.27%, in the last five days AMRC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/03/22 when the stock touched $54.65 price level, adding 13.07% to its value on the day. Ameresco Inc.’s shares saw a change of -32.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.10% in past 5-day. Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) showed a performance of 3.82% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $73.69 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.84% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $44.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $95.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -73.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 19.49% for stock’s current value.

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ameresco Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -35.55% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 25.17% while that of industry is 18.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 32.40% in the current quarter and calculating 34.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 52.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $532.84 million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $437.24 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 39.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 22.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 27.00%.

AMRC Dividends

Ameresco Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.99% institutions for Ameresco Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AMRC for having 2.77 million shares of worth $225.6 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 8.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.36 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $187.24 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.86 million shares of worth $69.89 million or 2.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.82 million shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $52.46 million in the company or a holder of 2.42% of company’s stock.