Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Is 57.26% Higher Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above $2.88?

In last trading session, Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) saw 8.01 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.91 trading at $1.54 or 24.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $316.08M. That closing price of ALT’s stock is at a discount of -146.02% from its 52-week high price of $19.46 and is indicating a premium of 51.58% from its 52-week low price of $3.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume which gives us an average trading volume of 832.05K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 24.18%, in the last five days ALT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/09/22 when the stock touched $7.91 price level, adding 6.39% to its value on the day. Altimmune Inc.’s shares saw a change of -13.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 57.26% in past 5-day. Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) showed a performance of 85.25% in past 30-days.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Altimmune Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -22.30% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 8.21% while that of industry is 10.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -1.70% in the current quarter and calculating 21.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -8.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.01 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 45.70% during past 5 years.

ALT Dividends

Altimmune Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.37% institutions for Altimmune Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at ALT for having 4.42 million shares of worth $40.5 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 10.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.94 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.88 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.25 million shares of worth $34.27 million or 9.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.13 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $10.31 million in the company or a holder of 2.60% of company’s stock.