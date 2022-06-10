Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Stock Plunged -0.41% So Far In 2022, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) saw 5.81 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.81 trading at -$0.01 or -0.05% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $563.18M. That most recent trading price of AGCB’s stock is at a discount of -8.46% from its 52-week high price of $10.64 and is indicating a premium of 1.12% from its 52-week low price of $9.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 229.68K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.05%, in the last five days AGCB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/06/22 when the stock touched $9.81 price level, adding 0.41% to its value on the day. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2’s shares saw a change of -0.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.20% in past 5-day. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) showed a performance of 0.10% in past 30-days.

AGCB Dividends

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.52% institutions for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 that are currently holding shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. is the top institutional holder at AGCB for having 2.56 million shares of worth $25.17 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 5.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC, which was holding about 2.5 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $24.65 million.

On the other hand, MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund and Merger Fund, The are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.09 million shares of worth $20.41 million or 4.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.3 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.94 million in the company or a holder of 0.65% of company’s stock.