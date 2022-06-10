Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Up Almost 15.69% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In last trading session, Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) saw 1.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.49 trading at -$0.47 or -6.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $451.51M. That closing price of ACCD’s stock is at a discount of -754.7% from its 52-week high price of $55.47 and is indicating a premium of 28.97% from its 52-week low price of $4.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.73 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.75%, in the last five days ACCD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/08/22 when the stock touched $6.49 price level, adding 9.36% to its value on the day. Accolade Inc.’s shares saw a change of -75.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.93% in past 5-day. Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) showed a performance of 15.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.01 million shares which calculate 1.24 days to cover the short interests.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Accolade Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -75.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -72.03% while that of industry is 14.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 20.20% in the current quarter and calculating 36.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $81.97 million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $84.05 million in the next quarter that will end on Aug 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -11.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.90%.

ACCD Dividends

Accolade Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 06 and July 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 82.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 82.98% institutions for Accolade Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ACCD for having 5.01 million shares of worth $87.94 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 7.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 4.85 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $85.18 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.21 million shares of worth $34.54 million or 9.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.54 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $27.13 million in the company or a holder of 2.30% of company’s stock.