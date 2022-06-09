With 14.03% Distance From Low, Is NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) saw 1.97 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $78.19 trading at -$0.3 or -0.38% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $153.86B. That most recent trading price of NEE’s stock is at a discount of -19.87% from its 52-week high price of $93.73 and is indicating a premium of 14.03% from its 52-week low price of $67.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.77 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.38%, in the last five days NEE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/06/22 when the stock touched $78.19 price level, adding 4.05% to its value on the day. NextEra Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of -15.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.05% in past 5-day. NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) showed a performance of 11.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.65 million shares which calculate 1.66 days to cover the short interests.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NextEra Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -13.18% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 10.20% while that of industry is 4.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 1.40% in the current quarter and calculating 4.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 24.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.16 billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.72 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $3.93 billion and $5.42 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 31.40% while estimating it to be 5.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 18.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.31%.

NEE Dividends

NextEra Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 19 and April 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.13% institutions for NextEra Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at NEE for having 178.85 million shares of worth $16.7 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 9.10% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 147.83 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.52 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 55.76 million shares of worth $5.21 billion or 2.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 41.55 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.88 billion in the company or a holder of 2.12% of company’s stock.