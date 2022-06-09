Twitter Inc.’s (NYSE:TWTR) Forecasted Growth Is -86.89% Or More

In recent trading session, Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) saw 2.6 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $40.13 trading at -$0.31 or -0.75% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $30.71B. That most recent trading price of TWTR’s stock is at a discount of -82.76% from its 52-week high price of $73.34 and is indicating a premium of 22.0% from its 52-week low price of $31.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 52.62 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Twitter Inc. (TWTR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 34 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 31 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.15 in the current quarter.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.75%, in the last five days TWTR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/08/22 when the stock touched $40.13 price level, adding 2.81% to its value on the day. Twitter Inc.’s shares saw a change of -6.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.90% in past 5-day. Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) showed a performance of -15.68% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $53.04 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.34% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $38.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $75.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -86.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.31% for stock’s current value.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Twitter Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -9.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 730.00% while that of industry is 4.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -25.00% in the current quarter and calculating 138.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

18 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.33 billion for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.49 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.70% during past 5 years.

TWTR Dividends

Twitter Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 27 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75.28% institutions for Twitter Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at TWTR for having 70.38 million shares of worth $3.04 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 9.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 21.59 million shares of worth $933.08 million or 2.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.93 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $731.87 million in the company or a holder of 2.22% of company’s stock.