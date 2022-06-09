The 12-Month Price Target For VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Is Now $5.00.

In last trading session, VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) saw 1.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.24 trading at $0.64 or 40.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $44.96M. That closing price of VVPR’s stock is at a discount of -276.34% from its 52-week high price of $8.43 and is indicating a premium of 56.25% from its 52-week low price of $0.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 444.23K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For VivoPower International PLC (VVPR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.22 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 40.00%, in the last five days VVPR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/08/22 when the stock touched $2.24 price level, adding 1.75% to its value on the day. VivoPower International PLC’s shares saw a change of -26.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 73.64% in past 5-day. VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) showed a performance of 113.94% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 55.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -123.21% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -123.21% for stock’s current value.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that VivoPower International PLC is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -39.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -125.81% while that of industry is 20.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.47 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $16.25 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21.40% during past 5 years.

VVPR Dividends

VivoPower International PLC is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 60.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.67% institutions for VivoPower International PLC that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at VVPR for having 99232.0 shares of worth $0.3 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 99232.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.3 million.