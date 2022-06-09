Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Rises 41.20% In 2022; Is It Still Attractive At $1.02?

In last trading session, Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) saw 1.0 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.02 trading at -$0.01 or -0.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $67.74M. That closing price of ANY’s stock is at a discount of -1074.51% from its 52-week high price of $11.98 and is indicating a premium of 21.57% from its 52-week low price of $0.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.62 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.97%, in the last five days ANY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/08/22 when the stock touched $1.02 price level, adding 5.56% to its value on the day. Sphere 3D Corp.’s shares saw a change of -67.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.34% in past 5-day. Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) showed a performance of -13.56% in past 30-days.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 70.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 41.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

ANY Dividends

Sphere 3D Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.09% institutions for Sphere 3D Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at ANY for having 1.14 million shares of worth $3.56 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 1.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, which was holding about 0.65 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.03 million.

On the other hand, Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Banking & Finance Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.9 million shares of worth $1.9 million or 1.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 22706.0 shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $50634.0 in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.