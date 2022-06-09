Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Has Reached A Distance Of 24.8% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) saw 2.16 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.46 trading at -$0.05 or -0.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.51B. That closing price of SLDP’s stock is at a discount of -99.06% from its 52-week high price of $14.85 and is indicating a premium of 24.8% from its 52-week low price of $5.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.66 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.67%, in the last five days SLDP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/02/22 when the stock touched $7.46 price level, adding 17.2% to its value on the day. Solid Power Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.03% in past 5-day. Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) showed a performance of 10.68% in past 30-days.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 41.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $900k for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $900k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

SLDP Dividends

Solid Power Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.71% institutions for Solid Power Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at SLDP for having 5.0 million shares of worth $43.7 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 2.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.53 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.24 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 73265.0 shares of worth $0.58 million or 0.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 54857.0 shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.44 million in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.