Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Drops -48.26% In 2022; Is It Affordable At $64.95?

In last trading session, Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) saw 28.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $64.95 trading at $5.76 or 9.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $84.98B. That closing price of PDD’s stock is at a discount of -106.02% from its 52-week high price of $133.81 and is indicating a premium of 64.26% from its 52-week low price of $23.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 19.87 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.73%, in the last five days PDD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/08/22 when the stock touched $64.95 price level, adding 2.37% to its value on the day. Pinduoduo Inc.’s shares saw a change of 11.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 32.55% in past 5-day. Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) showed a performance of 85.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.59 million shares which calculate 1.41 days to cover the short interests.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pinduoduo Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 3.05% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 24.00% while that of industry is -6.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 204.20% in the current quarter and calculating -11.40% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.08 billion for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.76 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 83.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 190.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 48.34%.

PDD Dividends

Pinduoduo Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 15 and March 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 24.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24.39% institutions for Pinduoduo Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at PDD for having 29.09 million shares of worth $1.17 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 2.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 21.13 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $847.62 million.

On the other hand, Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 7.22 million shares of worth $432.28 million or 0.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.76 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $344.65 million in the company or a holder of 0.46% of company’s stock.