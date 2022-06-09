Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) fall -98.50% In 2022; How Attractive Is It At $12.19?

In last trading session, Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) saw 10.64 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.19 trading at -$0.24 or -1.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.32B. That closing price of PTON’s stock is at a discount of -963.99% from its 52-week high price of $129.70 and is indicating a premium of 7.71% from its 52-week low price of $11.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.82 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 32 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 14 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.54 in the current quarter.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.93%, in the last five days PTON remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/02/22 when the stock touched $12.19 price level, adding 9.1% to its value on the day. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s shares saw a change of -65.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.80% in past 5-day. Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) showed a performance of -13.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 31.08 million shares which calculate 3.4 days to cover the short interests.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Peloton Interactive Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -70.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -770.31% while that of industry is 4.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 23.90% in the current quarter and calculating 67.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -9.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

27 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $734.14 million for the same. And 20 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $810.69 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 02 and February 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.71% institutions for Peloton Interactive Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PTON for having 24.92 million shares of worth $891.04 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 82.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 17.19 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 57.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $614.63 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8.05 million shares of worth $287.82 million or 26.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.4 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $229.0 million in the company or a holder of 21.27% of company’s stock.