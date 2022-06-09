Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Is 6.82% Higher Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above $0.18?

In last trading session, Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) saw 4.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.82 trading at $0.06 or 2.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.16B. That closing price of PSFE’s stock is at a discount of -373.4% from its 52-week high price of $13.35 and is indicating a premium of 34.75% from its 52-week low price of $1.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 7.03 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Paysafe Limited (PSFE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.17%, in the last five days PSFE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/02/22 when the stock touched $2.82 price level, adding 1.74% to its value on the day. Paysafe Limited’s shares saw a change of -27.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.82% in past 5-day. Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) showed a performance of 13.71% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.81 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.98% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -148.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 29.08% for stock’s current value.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) estimates and forecasts

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $371.66 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $360.2 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

PSFE Dividends

Paysafe Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.24% institutions for Paysafe Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackstone Inc is the top institutional holder at PSFE for having 123.73 million shares of worth $483.77 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 17.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cannae Holdings, Inc., which was holding about 59.76 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $202.58 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and iShares Russell Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.93 million shares of worth $7.02 million or 0.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.89 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $6.87 million in the company or a holder of 0.26% of company’s stock.