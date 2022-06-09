Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Shares Surges 3.32% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) saw 4.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.18 trading at -$0.13 or -5.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $411.41M. That closing price of NAT’s stock is at a discount of -66.97% from its 52-week high price of $3.64 and is indicating a premium of 35.78% from its 52-week low price of $1.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 8.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.63%, in the last five days NAT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the stock touched $2.18 price level, adding 6.03% to its value on the day. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s shares saw a change of 28.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.32% in past 5-day. Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) showed a performance of 2.35% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.97% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.90 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -129.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 12.84% for stock’s current value.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nordic American Tankers Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 10.10% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 76.47% while that of industry is 21.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 169.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $35.4 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $39.75 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

NAT Dividends

Nordic American Tankers Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 24 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.29%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.05 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 9.30%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29.21% institutions for Nordic American Tankers Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at NAT for having 9.9 million shares of worth $21.08 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 5.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, which was holding about 6.02 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.18 million.

On the other hand, Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.12 million shares of worth $9.98 million or 2.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.59 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $5.56 million in the company or a holder of 1.85% of company’s stock.