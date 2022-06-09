New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Has Fallen -21.21% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In recent trading session, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) saw 1.49 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.56 trading at -$0.06 or -0.68% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.72B. That most recent trading price of NYCB’s stock is at a discount of -49.9% from its 52-week high price of $14.33 and is indicating a premium of 8.68% from its 52-week low price of $8.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 8.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.33 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.68%, in the last five days NYCB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/03/22 when the stock touched $9.56 price level, adding 4.5% to its value on the day. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s shares saw a change of -21.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.83% in past 5-day. New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) showed a performance of 5.71% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.79 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.25% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -67.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.86% for stock’s current value.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that New York Community Bancorp Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -21.53% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 6.45% while that of industry is -10.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $339.97 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $377.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.40% during past 5 years.

NYCB Dividends

New York Community Bancorp Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 25 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 7.07%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.68 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 6.05%.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62.71% institutions for New York Community Bancorp Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at NYCB for having 51.74 million shares of worth $554.71 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 11.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 43.39 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $529.85 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 12.89 million shares of worth $150.3 million or 2.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.11 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $147.85 million in the company or a holder of 2.59% of company’s stock.