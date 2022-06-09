Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) Rises 14.73%, But An Additional Surge May Follow.

In recent trading session, Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.48 trading at $0.19 or 14.73% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $9.15M. That most recent trading price of MTEK’s stock is at a discount of -158.78% from its 52-week high price of $3.83 and is indicating a premium of 31.76% from its 52-week low price of $1.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 294.87K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 14.73%, in the last five days MTEK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/09/22 when the stock touched $1.48 price level, adding 7.5% to its value on the day. Maris-Tech Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -59.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.79% in past 5-day. Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) showed a performance of 5.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.15 million shares which calculate 0.55 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MTEK Dividends

Maris-Tech Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 43.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for Maris-Tech Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company.