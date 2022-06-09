KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Up 9.02% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) saw 1.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.09 trading at $0.79 or 4.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.38B. That closing price of KNBE’s stock is at a discount of -92.09% from its 52-week high price of $36.67 and is indicating a premium of 27.82% from its 52-week low price of $13.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 962.32K if we extend that period to 3-months.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.32%, in the last five days KNBE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/06/22 when the stock touched $19.09 price level, adding 2.85% to its value on the day. KnowBe4 Inc.’s shares saw a change of -16.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.67% in past 5-day. KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) showed a performance of 9.02% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24.77 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.93% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $19.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $32.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -67.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 0.47% for stock’s current value.

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that KnowBe4 Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -19.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 27.27% while that of industry is 9.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 34.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $79.24 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $85.38 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

KNBE Dividends

KnowBe4 Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.83 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 93.83% institutions for KnowBe4 Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. is the top institutional holder at KNBE for having 26.12 million shares of worth $599.1 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 34.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc, which was holding about 16.43 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 21.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $376.97 million.

On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.65 million shares of worth $60.79 million or 3.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.96 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $46.95 million in the company or a holder of 2.61% of company’s stock.