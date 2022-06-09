Is Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -96.06% Off Its High?

In recent trading session, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) saw 1.5 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.34 trading at -$0.53 or -7.71% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.04B. That most recent trading price of AMBP’s stock is at a discount of -96.06% from its 52-week high price of $12.43 and is indicating a premium of 15.62% from its 52-week low price of $5.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.66 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.71%, in the last five days AMBP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/06/22 when the stock touched $6.34 price level, adding 9.43% to its value on the day. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s shares saw a change of -23.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.53% in past 5-day. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) showed a performance of 7.68% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.16 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.79% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $6.80 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -89.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.26% for stock’s current value.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.18 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.25 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -289.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 51.39%.

AMBP Dividends

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 75.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.46% institutions for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at AMBP for having 14.64 million shares of worth $132.17 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 2.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Brahman Capital Corporation, which was holding about 10.17 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.69% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $91.85 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.75 million shares of worth $42.89 million or 0.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.22 million shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $35.03 million in the company or a holder of 0.70% of company’s stock.