How To Know If Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Is Expensive At $7.50.

In last trading session, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) saw 3.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.50 trading at $0.16 or 2.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.79B. That closing price of CD’s stock is at a discount of -126.4% from its 52-week high price of $16.98 and is indicating a premium of 50.0% from its 52-week low price of $3.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.95 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.18%, in the last five days CD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/06/22 when the stock touched $7.50 price level, adding 1.57% to its value on the day. Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 13.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.69% in past 5-day. Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) showed a performance of 30.66% in past 30-days.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Chindata Group Holdings Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 1.76% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 114.29% while that of industry is 14.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

CD Dividends

Chindata Group Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 22 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.93 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.93% institutions for Chindata Group Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the top institutional holder at CD for having 8.68 million shares of worth $57.22 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 4.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sylebra Capital Ltd, which was holding about 7.78 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $51.26 million.

On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.05 million shares of worth $33.31 million or 2.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.89 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $25.63 million in the company or a holder of 2.08% of company’s stock.