How To Know If AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) Is Expensive At $9.23.

In last trading session, AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) saw 67.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.23 trading at -$2.87 or -23.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $127.00M. That closing price of AERC’s stock is at a discount of -1171.4% from its 52-week high price of $117.35 and is indicating a premium of 80.93% from its 52-week low price of $1.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 26.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.17 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -23.72%, in the last five days AERC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the stock touched $9.23 price level, adding 35.14% to its value on the day. AeroClean Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -11.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 343.75% in past 5-day. AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) showed a performance of 272.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 91620.0 shares which calculate 0.9 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1,358.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.5 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

AERC Dividends

AeroClean Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 70.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.35% institutions for AeroClean Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at AERC for having 14290.0 shares of worth $51444.0. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.10% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 10296.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $37065.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 7134.0 shares of worth $25682.0 or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4615.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $16614.0 in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.