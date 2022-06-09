Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Lost Nearly -17.93% Last Month.

In recent trading session, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) saw 2.45 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.20 trading at -$0.41 or -4.21% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $8.84B. That most recent trading price of GFI’s stock is at a discount of -86.96% from its 52-week high price of $17.20 and is indicating a premium of 15.76% from its 52-week low price of $7.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 8.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Gold Fields Limited (GFI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.21%, in the last five days GFI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/03/22 when the stock touched $9.20 price level, adding 8.0% to its value on the day. Gold Fields Limited’s shares saw a change of -12.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.10% in past 5-day. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) showed a performance of -17.93% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.39% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $10.71 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.63. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -59.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -16.41% for stock’s current value.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Gold Fields Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -7.42% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.95% while that of industry is 14.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 35.40% during past 5 years.

GFI Dividends

Gold Fields Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.33%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.32 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.89%.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29.01% institutions for Gold Fields Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at GFI for having 47.43 million shares of worth $733.23 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 5.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 25.59 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $395.61 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 39.64 million shares of worth $435.64 million or 4.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.7 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $95.65 million in the company or a holder of 0.98% of company’s stock.