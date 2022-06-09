Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Has Risen By -4.45 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In last trading session, Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) saw 1.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $39.25 trading at -$1.01 or -2.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.16B. That closing price of BROS’s stock is at a discount of -107.39% from its 52-week high price of $81.40 and is indicating a premium of 48.92% from its 52-week low price of $20.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.29 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.51%, in the last five days BROS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/06/22 when the stock touched $39.25 price level, adding 9.75% to its value on the day. Dutch Bros Inc.’s shares saw a change of -22.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.51% in past 5-day. Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) showed a performance of -4.45% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $37.89 to the stock, which implies a fall of -3.59% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $25.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $64.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -63.06% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 36.31% for stock’s current value.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Dutch Bros Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -22.00% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -30.00% while that of industry is -7.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 43.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $183.47 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $192.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

BROS Dividends

Dutch Bros Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57.42% institutions for Dutch Bros Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at BROS for having 4.43 million shares of worth $225.38 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 11.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.81 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $91.9 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.67 million shares of worth $35.02 million or 1.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.67 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $34.96 million in the company or a holder of 1.69% of company’s stock.