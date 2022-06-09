Do You Like BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) At $2.16?

In last trading session, BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) saw 1.06 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.16 trading at $0.29 or 15.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $72.40M. That closing price of BYSI’s stock is at a discount of -1427.78% from its 52-week high price of $33.00 and is indicating a premium of 47.69% from its 52-week low price of $1.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 332.19K if we extend that period to 3-months.

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 15.51%, in the last five days BYSI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/08/22 when the stock touched $2.16 price level, adding 9.24% to its value on the day. BeyondSpring Inc.’s shares saw a change of -52.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 63.64% in past 5-day. BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) showed a performance of 48.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.06 million shares which calculate 13.28 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.65 to the stock, which implies a rise of 67.52% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -409.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6.48% for stock’s current value.

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BeyondSpring Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -53.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 42.07% while that of industry is 0.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 47.70% in the current quarter and calculating 51.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -48.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $340k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $340k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17.10% during past 5 years.

BYSI Dividends

BeyondSpring Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 28 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 65.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.68 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33.68% institutions for BeyondSpring Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Decheng Capital Management III (Cayman), LLC is the top institutional holder at BYSI for having 4.96 million shares of worth $10.91 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 12.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.86 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.09 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.52 million shares of worth $1.68 million or 1.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.19 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.6 million in the company or a holder of 0.48% of company’s stock.