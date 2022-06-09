DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Currently -617.53% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) saw 128.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.51 trading at $0.27 or 12.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.58B. That closing price of DIDI’s stock is at a discount of -617.53% from its 52-week high price of $18.01 and is indicating a premium of 45.42% from its 52-week low price of $1.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 66.60 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.05%, in the last five days DIDI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/06/22 when the stock touched $2.51 price level, adding 19.03% to its value on the day. DiDi Global Inc.’s shares saw a change of -49.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved 37.91% in past 5-day. DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) showed a performance of 60.90% in past 30-days.

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.87 billion for the same.

DIDI Dividends

DiDi Global Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.68 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.68% institutions for DiDi Global Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Galileo (PTC) Ltd is the top institutional holder at DIDI for having 75.83 million shares of worth $377.65 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 1.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Davis Selected Advisers, LP, which was holding about 46.15 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $115.37 million.

On the other hand, Davis New York Venture Fund and Invesco Developing Markets Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 27.11 million shares of worth $97.87 million or 0.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 22.72 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $82.03 million in the company or a holder of 0.52% of company’s stock.