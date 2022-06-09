Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) 33.51% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) saw 1.05 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.91 trading at $0.23 or 13.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $33.42M. That closing price of CNTX’s stock is at a discount of -469.11% from its 52-week high price of $10.87 and is indicating a premium of 33.51% from its 52-week low price of $1.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 363.92K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 13.69%, in the last five days CNTX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/02/22 when the stock touched $1.91 price level, adding 19.75% to its value on the day. Context Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -28.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.39% in past 5-day. Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) showed a performance of 40.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14060.0 shares which calculate 0.03 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 68.17% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -214.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -214.14% for stock’s current value.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Context Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -65.40% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 69.92% while that of industry is 11.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

CNTX Dividends

Context Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.70 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 40.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36.70% institutions for Context Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at CNTX for having 1.23 million shares of worth $3.27 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 7.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Altium Capital Management, LP, which was holding about 0.49 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.31 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.18 million shares of worth $0.48 million or 1.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 40198.0 shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $75572.0 in the company or a holder of 0.25% of company’s stock.