CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) 8.61% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) saw 1.86 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.18 trading at -$0.09 or -2.22% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.56B. That most recent trading price of CX’s stock is at a discount of -117.46% from its 52-week high price of $9.09 and is indicating a premium of 8.61% from its 52-week low price of $3.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.22%, in the last five days CX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/06/22 when the stock touched $4.18 price level, adding 6.49% to its value on the day. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s shares saw a change of -37.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.26% in past 5-day. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) showed a performance of 7.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.73 million shares which calculate 0.57 days to cover the short interests.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -30.34% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 17.65% while that of industry is 18.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 1,800.00% in the current quarter and calculating 120.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.73 billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.85 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -42.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 155.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 33.20%.

CX Dividends

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 35.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35.03% institutions for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at CX for having 66.0 million shares of worth $447.48 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 4.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 62.33 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $329.75 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Blackrock Emerging Markets Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 38.58 million shares of worth $196.75 million or 2.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.19 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $50.1 million in the company or a holder of 0.56% of company’s stock.