Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Gained Nearly 16.75% Over A Month.

In last trading session, Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) saw 4.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.23 trading at $0.03 or 17.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $22.82M. That closing price of CALA’s stock is at a discount of -982.61% from its 52-week high price of $2.49 and is indicating a premium of 34.78% from its 52-week low price of $0.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.38 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 17.10%, in the last five days CALA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/08/22 when the stock touched $0.23 price level, adding 3.16% to its value on the day. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -64.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.67% in past 5-day. Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) showed a performance of 16.75% in past 30-days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Calithera Biosciences Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -69.90% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 32.95% while that of industry is 11.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 26.30% in the current quarter and calculating 6.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -92.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $750k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.40% during past 5 years.

CALA Dividends

Calithera Biosciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 46.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 46.38% institutions for Calithera Biosciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Primecap Management Company is the top institutional holder at CALA for having 10.73 million shares of worth $4.34 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 11.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BVF Inc., which was holding about 7.45 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.96 million.

On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 7.44 million shares of worth $4.84 million or 7.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.86 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.24 million in the company or a holder of 1.91% of company’s stock.