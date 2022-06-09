Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Shares Surged 26.47% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In recent trading session, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) saw 37.14 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.53 trading at $0.24 or 18.60% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $26.32M. That most recent trading price of BJDX’s stock is at a discount of -308.5% from its 52-week high price of $6.25 and is indicating a premium of 47.06% from its 52-week low price of $0.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 233.38K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 18.60%, in the last five days BJDX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/09/22 when the stock touched $1.53 price level, adding 16.39% to its value on the day. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -49.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 26.47% in past 5-day. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) showed a performance of 21.13% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 80.88% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -422.88% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -422.88% for stock’s current value.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -50.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 21.95% while that of industry is 1.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

BJDX Dividends

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 49.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.38% institutions for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at BJDX for having 32170.0 shares of worth $82355.0. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, which was holding about 23748.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $60794.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 32170.0 shares of worth $82355.0 or 0.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11108.0 shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $18328.0 in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.