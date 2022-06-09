Analysts Say That PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) Is Likely To Make It To $19.00 In 12 Months

In recent trading session, PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) saw 3.87 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.85 trading at -$0.19 or -1.62% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $30.09B. That most recent trading price of PCG’s stock is at a discount of -11.31% from its 52-week high price of $13.19 and is indicating a premium of 30.46% from its 52-week low price of $8.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 19.83 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PG&E Corporation (PCG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.29 in the current quarter.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.62%, in the last five days PCG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/03/22 when the stock touched $11.85 price level, adding 6.03% to its value on the day. PG&E Corporation’s shares saw a change of -0.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.71% in past 5-day. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) showed a performance of -0.41% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.54 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.36% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $13.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $19.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -60.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.92% for stock’s current value.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PG&E Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -3.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.93% while that of industry is 4.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 7.40% in the current quarter and calculating -16.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.78 billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.13 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 95.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.65%.

PCG Dividends

PG&E Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 27 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.66 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62.66% institutions for PG&E Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PCG for having 173.75 million shares of worth $2.11 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 7.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 161.08 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.96 billion.

On the other hand, Investment Company Of America and Growth Fund Of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 91.36 million shares of worth $1.11 billion or 3.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 87.27 million shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $992.3 million in the company or a holder of 3.54% of company’s stock.