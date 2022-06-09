AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Declines -130.20% In 2022; Are Investors Attracted By Its $2.31 Price?

In last trading session, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) saw 1.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.31 trading at $0.09 or 4.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $37.47M. That closing price of AGRI’s stock is at a discount of -265.8% from its 52-week high price of $8.45 and is indicating a premium of 51.52% from its 52-week low price of $1.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.19 in the current quarter.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.05%, in the last five days AGRI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/02/22 when the stock touched $2.31 price level, adding 10.47% to its value on the day. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 11.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.55% in past 5-day. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) showed a performance of 57.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 56650.0 shares which calculate 0.03 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 53.8% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -116.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -116.45% for stock’s current value.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 12.14% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 68.92% while that of industry is 10.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

AGRI Dividends

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.80% institutions for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at AGRI for having 21866.0 shares of worth $45481.0. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, which was holding about 19538.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $40639.0.