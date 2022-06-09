AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) At $12.23: What To Do?

In recent trading session, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) saw 6.33 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.23 trading at $0.24 or 2.04% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.34B. That most recent trading price of AGNC’s stock is at a discount of -54.05% from its 52-week high price of $18.84 and is indicating a premium of 11.2% from its 52-week low price of $10.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 12.37 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.04%, in the last five days AGNC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/09/22 when the stock touched $12.23 price level, adding 1.45% to its value on the day. AGNC Investment Corp.’s shares saw a change of -20.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.48% in past 5-day. AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) showed a performance of -2.20% in past 30-days.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AGNC Investment Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -24.35% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -22.52% while that of industry is -4.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -22.40% in the current quarter and calculating -28.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -6.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $296.57 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $273.57 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -7.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 286.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -1.81%.

AGNC Dividends

AGNC Investment Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 25 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 12.01%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.44 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 11.28%.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 49.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49.86% institutions for AGNC Investment Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AGNC for having 47.42 million shares of worth $713.14 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 9.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 39.55 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $518.05 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 14.89 million shares of worth $224.01 million or 2.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.26 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $199.47 million in the company or a holder of 2.53% of company’s stock.