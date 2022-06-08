Workhorse Group Inc. Shares Are Up -81.00% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has a beta value of 2.93 and has seen 2.88 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $529.90M, closed the last trade at $2.96 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.68% during that session. The WKHS stock price is -528.04% off its 52-week high price of $18.59 and 28.72% above the 52-week low of $2.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.36 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) trade information

Sporting 0.68% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the WKHS stock price touched $2.96 or saw a rise of 8.36%. Year-to-date, Workhorse Group Inc. shares have moved -32.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) have changed 4.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 39.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.27.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Workhorse Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -42.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 83.65%, compared to 5.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 65.70% and 83.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2,881.70%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $300k for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.10% over the past 5 years.

WKHS Dividends

Workhorse Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.34% with a share float percentage of 35.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Workhorse Group Inc. having a total of 293 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.13 million shares worth more than $50.67 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 6.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.65 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.73 million and represent 5.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and First Trust NASDAQ Transportation ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.44% shares in the company for having 3.99 million shares of worth $17.41 million while later fund manager owns 3.69 million shares of worth $11.55 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.26% of company’s outstanding stock.