Will Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) has a beta value of 1.87 and has seen 4.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $279.66M, closed the last trade at $1.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.96% during that session. The HYMC stock price is -203.82% off its 52-week high price of $3.98 and 78.63% above the 52-week low of $0.28. The 3-month trading volume is 56.55 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) trade information

Sporting -2.96% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the HYMC stock price touched $1.31 or saw a rise of 14.94%. Year-to-date, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares have moved 113.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) have changed -14.94%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -892.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -892.37% from current levels.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 73.81% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -97.60%.

0 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.17 million for the current quarter.

HYMC Dividends

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 22 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.57% with a share float percentage of 25.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation having a total of 60 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. with over 24.39 million shares worth more than $14.97 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. held 12.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Whitebox Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 8.55 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.25 million and represent 4.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.50% shares in the company for having 0.99 million shares of worth $0.61 million while later fund manager owns 0.53 million shares of worth $0.32 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.27% of company’s outstanding stock.