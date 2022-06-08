Will Current Price Volatility Hamper U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) Future Potential?

U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) has a beta value of 1.27 and has seen 1.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $65.76M, closed the last trade at $0.87 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 5.06% during that session. The USWS stock price is -382.76% off its 52-week high price of $4.20 and 42.53% above the 52-week low of $0.50. The 3-month trading volume is 5.36 million shares.

U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) trade information

Sporting 5.06% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the USWS stock price touched $0.87 or saw a rise of 2.56%. Year-to-date, U.S. Well Services Inc. shares have moved -24.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) have changed -3.04%.

U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that U.S. Well Services Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -42.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 68.22%, compared to 18.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 77.00% and 84.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $39.4 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $49.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $76.26 million and $78.8 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -48.30% for the current quarter and -37.30% for the next.

USWS Dividends

U.S. Well Services Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.21% with a share float percentage of 53.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with U.S. Well Services Inc. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Crestview Partners III GP, LP with over 19.8 million shares worth more than $21.78 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Crestview Partners III GP, LP held 25.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Crestview Partners III GP, LP, with the holding of over 19.8 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.78 million and represent 25.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.16% shares in the company for having 0.9 million shares of worth $1.03 million while later fund manager owns 0.19 million shares of worth $0.22 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.25% of company’s outstanding stock.