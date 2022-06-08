Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Future Potential?

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) has a beta value of 3.27 and has seen 0.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $134.87M, closed the recent trade at $11.58 per share which meant it gained $0.35 on the day or 3.12% during that session. The IMTE stock price is -232.3% off its 52-week high price of $38.48 and 70.47% above the 52-week low of $3.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.15 million shares.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) trade information

Sporting 3.12% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the IMTE stock price touched $11.58 or saw a rise of 11.67%. Year-to-date, Integrated Media Technology Limited shares have moved 151.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) have changed 159.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 126.87% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.20% over the past 5 years.

IMTE Dividends

Integrated Media Technology Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.33% with a share float percentage of 0.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Integrated Media Technology Limited having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 77222.0 shares worth more than $0.35 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 3959.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17696.0 and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.