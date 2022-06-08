Why Should You Consider Adding Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) To Your Portfolio?

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $71.66M, closed the last trade at $1.48 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 0.00% during that session. The ONCT stock price is -284.46% off its 52-week high price of $5.69 and 53.38% above the 52-week low of $0.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 868.41K shares.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) trade information

Sporting 0.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/07/22 when the ONCT stock price touched $1.48 or saw a rise of 20.86%. Year-to-date, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -34.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) have changed 45.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.01.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -44.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -39.06%, compared to 11.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -43.80% and -21.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -48.30%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $460k for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $490k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $883k and $1.3 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -47.90% for the current quarter and -62.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 25.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by 0.00%.

ONCT Dividends

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 03 and August 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.17% with a share float percentage of 34.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 111 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.12 million shares worth more than $4.33 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 6.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.33 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.23 million and represent 4.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.52% shares in the company for having 1.24 million shares of worth $2.82 million while later fund manager owns 1.01 million shares of worth $1.4 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.04% of company’s outstanding stock.